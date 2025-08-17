403
South Korea Witnesses Sharp Rise in Cyberattacks
(MENAFN) South Korea’s defense forces intercepted over 9,200 cyber intrusion attempts in the first half of 2025, reflecting an almost 45% increase compared to the same timeframe last year, according to reports from local news outlets on Sunday.
Information shared with a newspaper by the office of Rep.
Yu Yong-weon from the main opposition People Power Party revealed that 9,193 of these cyberattacks focused on official military websites, while 69 attempts involved email system breaches.
The South Korean military assured that “all cyberattacks were blocked and that no damage was inflicted,” as stated by Yu’s office.
Tracking back previous years, cyberattack attempts on the military were recorded at 6,146 in 2021, 4,943 in 2022, 6,805 in 2023, and 6,401 in 2024.
This year’s figure represents a significant increase of 44.7% over the previous year.
South Korea’s Cyber Operations Command informed Yu’s office that a large portion of the cyber intrusions are linked to North Korea.
“We cannot precisely identify the actors behind the cyber intrusion attempts, but it is presumed that the majority were conducted by North Korea in light of correlations between the countries where the routing IP addresses are located and the IPs used for intrusion attempts,” the command explained without disclosing additional specifics.
Yu emphasized that the "fact that cyber intrusions targeting our military’s internet network marked an all-time high is actually a grave warning sign."
He cautioned that "only one intrusion of the military network can cause fatal damage to the command-and-control system as well as critical information assets."
