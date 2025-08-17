Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Bids Farewell To Egyptian Ambassador

2025-08-17 07:13:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received HE Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny, Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, on Sunday, August 17, 2025, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister wished the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and wished relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.

MENAFN17082025000063011010ID1109938307

