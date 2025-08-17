Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bolivians Head To Polls For Pivotal Elections

Bolivians Head To Polls For Pivotal Elections


2025-08-17 07:09:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bolivians head to the polls Sunday for elections that could spell the end of the long reign of the leftist Movement Toward Socialism party and see a right-wing government elected for the first time in over two decades.
The election is one of the most consequential for Bolivia in recent times - and one of the most unpredictable. Even at this late stage, a remarkable 30% or so of voters remain undecided.
Polls show the two leading right-wing candidates, multimillionaire business owner Samuel Doria Medina and former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, locked in a virtual dead heat.
The elections are taking place amid the country's worst economic crisis in four decades.

MENAFN17082025000067011011ID1109938305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search