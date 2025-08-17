403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolivians Head To Polls For Pivotal Elections
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bolivians head to the polls Sunday for elections that could spell the end of the long reign of the leftist Movement Toward Socialism party and see a right-wing government elected for the first time in over two decades.
The election is one of the most consequential for Bolivia in recent times - and one of the most unpredictable. Even at this late stage, a remarkable 30% or so of voters remain undecided.
Polls show the two leading right-wing candidates, multimillionaire business owner Samuel Doria Medina and former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, locked in a virtual dead heat.
The elections are taking place amid the country's worst economic crisis in four decades.
The election is one of the most consequential for Bolivia in recent times - and one of the most unpredictable. Even at this late stage, a remarkable 30% or so of voters remain undecided.
Polls show the two leading right-wing candidates, multimillionaire business owner Samuel Doria Medina and former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, locked in a virtual dead heat.
The elections are taking place amid the country's worst economic crisis in four decades.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment