Gov't Launches Sectoral Sessions To Draft 20262029 Economic Modernization Vision Program
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- Building on workshops hosted last month at the Royal Hashemite Court to review progress in phase one of the Economic Modernization Vision (2023–2025), the Prime Ministry will launch a series of sector-specific sessions from Saturday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 6, with participation from public and private-sector representatives and subject-matter experts.
The sessions aim to prepare components of the second executive program (2026–2029) through a participatory approach that reflects each sector's priorities and translates them into actionable projects with clear timelines and performance indicators, in line with national directions and the Vision's growth engines.
Discussions will also cover priority projects for phase two based on the vision review and first-phase initiatives, while strengthening coordination among government entities and related sectors to ensure integrated execution.
Participants will identify the requirements for successful delivery, including potential investment opportunities, financing needs, and implementation and follow-up mechanisms, ahead of drafting the final version of the executive program.
The step underscores the government's commitment to delivering the Economic Modernization Vision on schedule and to fostering sustained growth, investment, and innovation to enhance sustainable development and citizens' quality of life.
