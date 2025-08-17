Explosions Rock Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions were heard in some districts of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate that the Kyivskyi district was targeted by the enemy. State Emergency Service units have been dispatched to the site," Syniehubov wrote.

No information on casualties has been reported at this time.

On August 16, Russian forces shelled four settlements in the Kharkiv region, wounding five people.

