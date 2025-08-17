Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions Rock Kharkiv

2025-08-17 07:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions were heard in some districts of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate that the Kyivskyi district was targeted by the enemy. State Emergency Service units have been dispatched to the site," Syniehubov wrote.

No information on casualties has been reported at this time.

Read also: Ukrainian forces liberate six settlements in Donetsk region – General Staff

On August 16, Russian forces shelled four settlements in the Kharkiv region, wounding five people.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

