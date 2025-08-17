Von Der Leyen To Travel To Washington With Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, I will welcome President Zelensky in Brussels," von der Leyen wrote.

She said she will also join Zelensky in a videoconference of the Coalition of the Willing.

"At the request of President Zelensky, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow," she added.

EU working closely with Ukraine and US to achieve peace - von der Leyen

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte may also take part in the U.S.-Ukraine leaders' meeting in Washington on Monday, August 18.

Photo: flickr / Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU