Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC Chief Welcomes US, Russia Meeting In Alaska

GCC Chief Welcomes US, Russia Meeting In Alaska


2025-08-17 07:03:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday in Alaska.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi praised the positive atmosphere that accompanied the Alaska summit, which emphasized that resolving disputes and crises comes through cooperation, constructive dialogue, and peaceful solutions.
He affirmed the GCC countries' steadfast position, based on supporting peaceful dialogue to resolve regional and international issues, and strengthening and supporting all international efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as the best way to enhance international peace and security. (end)
ase


MENAFN17082025000071011013ID1109938260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search