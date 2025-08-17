403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Welcomes US, Russia Meeting In Alaska
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday in Alaska.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi praised the positive atmosphere that accompanied the Alaska summit, which emphasized that resolving disputes and crises comes through cooperation, constructive dialogue, and peaceful solutions.
He affirmed the GCC countries' steadfast position, based on supporting peaceful dialogue to resolve regional and international issues, and strengthening and supporting all international efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as the best way to enhance international peace and security. (end)
ase
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi praised the positive atmosphere that accompanied the Alaska summit, which emphasized that resolving disputes and crises comes through cooperation, constructive dialogue, and peaceful solutions.
He affirmed the GCC countries' steadfast position, based on supporting peaceful dialogue to resolve regional and international issues, and strengthening and supporting all international efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as the best way to enhance international peace and security. (end)
ase
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment