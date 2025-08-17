Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Nevin Crowned The Biggest Entertainer Mohanlal Impressed


2025-08-17 07:00:49
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 unleashed a cast full of flair, but fashion choreographer Nevin Cappresious has quickly emerged as the house's standout entertainer. From quirky antics to heartfelt moments, Nevin is lighting up the show with charm and charisma.

