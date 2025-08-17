Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Nevin Crowned The Biggest Entertainer Mohanlal Impressed

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 unleashed a cast full of flair, but fashion choreographer Nevin Cappresious has quickly emerged as the house's standout entertainer. From quirky antics to heartfelt moments, Nevin is lighting up the show with charm and charisma.

