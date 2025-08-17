Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-16 August 17 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-16 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-16 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-16 on August 17:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MU 819960 (MALAPPURAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MN 819960

MO 819960

MP 819960

MR 819960

MS 819960

MT 819960

MV 819960

MW 819960

MX 819960

MY 819960

MZ 819960

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MR 813336 (KOLLAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MN 444621 (PALAKKAD)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0404 0503 2017 2027 3193 3416 3508 4482 4949 5690 7435 7537 7989 8030 8264 8275 8365 8890 9737 9976

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0472 2700 3990 6649 6697 9041

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0322 1197 1425 1872 1882 2005 2217 2921 3309 4247 4376 5400 5443 5445 5814 5921 5927 6458 6666 6706 6984 7362 7371 7779 7964 8064 8931 9616 9818 9863

7th Prize: Rs 500

0085 0105 0436 0651 0692 0791 0963 1199 1479 1563 1569 1860 1929 2108 2164 2339 2395 2460 2610 2663 2803 2911 2940 3075 3097 3131 3240 3530 3555 3566 3801 3968 3969 4019 4045 4056 4067 4326 4501 4555 4590 4642 4781 4901 5322 5331 5856 6008 6011 6319 6494 6581 6637 7250 7512 7551 7726 8002 8029 8106 8218 8219 8415 8453 8492 8505 8702 8784 8956 8989 9034 9039 9070 9312 9348 9695

8th Prize: Rs 100

0065 0146 0237 0473 0827 0840 0871 0910 0914 0938 1034 1088 1382 1470 1548 1664 1756 1807 1972 2099 2160 2387 2424 2518 2528 2551 2575 2741 2759 2782 2814 3259 3296 3342 3365 3371 3397 3424 3428 3748 3797 3865 3939 4011 4279 4418 4457 4738 4906 4924 4953 5003 5183 5290 5379 5645 5652 6087 6207 6237 6438 6877 7031 7083 7096 7253 7472 7488 7556 7814 7818 7844 7926 7979 7990 8145 8161 8236 8263 8332 8421 8471 8558 8678 8746 8891 9269 9466 9577 9779 9865 9904

9th Prize: Rs 50

0038 0050 0138 0182 0344 0385 0468 0478 0540 0574 0720 0752 0769 0781 0828 0860 0893 0931 0965 0977 1049 1109 1274 1362 1372 1441 1457 1619 1623 1675 1688 1708 1734 1737 1773 1852 1947 1986 2191 2233 2235 2252 2272 2674 2739 2755 2756 2801 2943 2955 3042 3096 3151 3190 3246 3255 3257 3278 3294 3443 3493 3535 3553 3565 3632 3651 3669 3764 3913 3932 3945 4096 4252 4344 4367 4412 4447 4535 4819 5016 5070 5145 5246 5248 5274 5362 5371 5454 5483 5669 5772 5839 5953 6149 6298 6312 6406 6407 6450 6511 6600 6643 6664 6725 6749 6761 6790 6793 6937 6959 6994 7206 7278 7370 7414 7528 7558 7611 7637 7658 7734 7809 7941 7981 8017 8052 8061 8090 8157 8266 8409 8514 8592 8686 8752 8753 8804 8880 8951 9116 9150 9177 9222 9252 9335 9374 9530 9795 9845 9943

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.