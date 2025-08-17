Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office: THIS Is How Much It Earned Amid Coolie, War 2

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: The mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha is still going strong at box office even after 23 days. Despite the arrival of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', this film continues to set new earning records

'Mahavatar Narsimha' collected about 6.75 crore rupees on its 23rd day. The film has crossed 200 crores in India, totaling 202.35 crores. It's the first Indian animated film to hit this milestone.

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' released last Friday. Both films are earning tremendously at the box office. While 'Coolie' has earned 158.25 crore rupees in three days, 'War 2' has collected 142.35 crore rupees. Despite this, 'Mahavatar Narsimha's' earnings are 3.86 times higher after 23 days than on the first day. The film earned only 1.75 crore rupees on its first day. This is the first film in any language to earn such a large margin after 23 days compared to the first day.

'Mahavatar Narsimha' has become the most profitable film of modern times. According to reports, the film was made for around 15 crore rupees and has generated a revenue of approximately 187 crore rupees, which is 1246 percent of the cost.Before 'Mahavatar Narsimha', 'The Kashmir Files' was the most profitable film. Made for about 20 crores, this film earned 252.25 crores in India. That is, its revenue was 232.25 crore rupees, which is 1161 percent of the cost.'Mahavatar Narsimha' is the first film of the Mahavatar Universe launched under the banner of Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, this film will have 6 sequels released every two years till 2037. Their titles will be 'Mahavatar Parshuram', 'Mahavatar Raghunandan', 'Mahavatar Dwarkadhish', 'Mahavatar Gokulanandan', 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2'.