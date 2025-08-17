'Delhi Witnessing Development Revolution': PM Modi Inaugurates 2 Highways Worth ₹11,000 Cr To Decongest NCR Key Pts

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Delhi is witnessing development revolution,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the Capital after inaugurating two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), worth ₹11,000 crore, on Sunday.

PM Modi said that the new projects“will increase the convenience of the people of the entire NCR of Delhi, Gurugram.”



Infrastructure budget has been increased six times in last 11 years, said PM Modi. He also added that in last 11 years, a record road construction has happened across India.



PM Modi further added that besides enhancing connectivity, Urban Extension Road has another feature – it is helping in freeing Delhi from the mountains of garbage. Lakhs of tons of garbage have been used in building the Urban Extension Road.

"When the world sees and evaluates India, its first glance falls on our capital, Delhi. Therefore, we have to make Delhi such a model of development, where everyone feels that yes, this is the capital of a developing India," said the PM. These two new projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram to IGI Airport when completely operational.



The Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway , measuring 10.1 km has been developed at a cost of around ₹5,360 crore.

The newly inaugurated section of the highway will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, Delhi Metro Blue line and Orange line, upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster bus depot, reported PTI.

The stretch has been divided into two parts: package I and package II. Package I is of 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21.

Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II inaugurated – Key Points| PM Modi inaugurates two major highway projects in Delhi todayNew Expressway section to connect Yashobhoomi, Metro Lines, and UER-II

Package II refers to 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.



The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday, has been built at a cost of around ₹5,580 crore. UER-II is expected to ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

This project will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR.

