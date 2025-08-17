Jackie Shroff, PETA India Take 'A Jumbo Stride In Kindness,' Donate Life-Size Mechanical Elephant To Kerala Temple

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff joined forces with PETA India to take“a jumbo stride in kindness” and gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to the ancient Kerala temple – Nediyathali Sri Siva at Kodungallur near Thrissur.

Shroff praised the initiative and said that his heart lights up when he sees“God's creations living happily”.

“Elephants are not meant to stand on hard floors, carry people on their backs, or walk in circles with chains around their legs. God intended for them to splash in rivers, roam in forests, and just be elephants,” the actor said as he shared his intention behind donating Thaleeswaran.

PETA India said in a statement that the temple welcomed it through an inauguration ceremony, which also hosted a 'Panchari Melam' performance.

The temple president, Suresh Babu, also welcomed the mechanical elephant, saying it was not just a symbol of tradition but“a tribute to all sacred beings created by the divine.”

“With this compassionate step, we can honour Lord Ganesha without causing distress to any living being,” he said.

About the mechanical elephant

According to a statement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, this mechanical elephant, named 'Thaleeswaran,' is three metres tall and weighs 800 kilograms.

It was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live elephants.

Thaleeswaran is the eleventh robot elephant donated to temples by PETA India and the seventh in Kerala . It is the third such elephant, made from rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, donated to a temple in Thrissur.

“A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and functions like a real elephant . It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back,” PETA India said.

“It operates simply by plugging it into an electrical source. It can be taken through the streets and is mounted on a wheelbase, allowing it to be moved and pushed around for rituals and processions,” they added.

The mechanical jumbo will be used by the temple to conduct ceremonies.

It said Nediyathali Sri Siva Temple is a historically significant temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and houses one of the largest Shivlings in Kerala, facing west.

It is one of the four Thali temples built during the Perumakan dynasty, and notably, King Ramavarma Kulashekara had sought refuge here during an attack on Kodungallur and formed a chaverpada (suicide squad) from within the temple, the statement said.

Other mechanical elephants at Kerala temples

The other life-size mechanical elephants already in use in Kerala temples through PETA India's efforts include Irinjadappilly Raman at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple and Kombara Kannan at the Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple, both in Thrissur; Mahadevan at the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi; and Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan at Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple in Kannur.

Besides these, PETA India has gifted mechanical elephants -- 'Baladhasan' and 'Devi Dasan' -- to the Pournamikavu Temple and the Balabhadrakali Kshetram at Perumkadavila, both in Thiruvananthapuram.

