MENAFN - Pressat) Helping Older People in Hampshire Live and Age Well

Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing Centres are making a significant difference in the lives of older people by providing vital services that promote health, social connection, and independence.

Maintaining physical activity, mental engagement, and social connections becomes increasingly important as we age, playing a key role in supporting overall health and wellbeing. Age Concern Hampshire's day centres support this approach by offering a variety of stimulating activities, nutritious meals and a warm, welcoming environment designed to nurture both mind and body.

Loneliness and social isolation remain major challenges for many older people, especially those living alone. Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing Centres tackle this issue by creating safe spaces where people can build friendships, share meals, and take part in activities that enhance wellbeing, while also providing much-needed respite and reassurance for family carers through tailored day care services, including for those supporting loved ones living with conditions such as dementia.



“Our focus is on helping older people remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible,” said Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire.“By offering tailored care and respite services, we not only support individuals but also ease the pressure on families and caregivers, improving quality of life for everyone involved.”

For more information, or to book a FREE taster day, please contact Age Concern Hampshire at 01965 868545 or visit

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...