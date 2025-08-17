403
East Amman Investors Launch Employment Support Unit
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- The East Amman Industrial Investors Association has unveiled an upgraded employment support unit at its Marka headquarters, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), aiming to boost workforce development and inclusion across the industrial sector.
According to a statement issued by the association on Sunday, the launch event featured a presentation by Board Member Anan Al-Taweel, highlighting the services and support the unit has provided to workers and companies over recent years.
The presentation outlined the unit's efforts to create job opportunities for youth, women, and persons with disabilities. It also detailed its initiatives, including awareness sessions about the labor market for target groups, educational workshops for both workers and employers, career guidance days, job interview fairs, and training programs focused on essential employment skills.
The event showcased the unit's achievements from 2018 to 2025, which include registering 4,515 hires in industrial companies and confirming 2,345 job placements, alongside organizing 119 specialized training courses in "Basic Employment Skills."
The unit has supported 2,300 trainees and 126 industrial companies, organized seven major job fairs, held four panel discussions, and executed 51 diverse activities.
New services unveiled during the event include occupational health and safety training and support for obtaining ISO 45001 certification, proposals to improve safety management systems, and comprehensive workplace risk assessments.
In its next phase, the unit will distribute quarterly informational materials, conduct awareness sessions, offer basic and advanced training programs, evaluate human resource needs in factories, and publish regular informational content in this field.
Notably, the East Amman Industrial Zone includes Marka, Uhud, Tariq, Abu Alanda, Ring Road, Al-Nasr, and Basman areas.
