403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flash Flood Leaves 8 Dead In North China
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A flash flood swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region late Saturday, killing eight people and leaving four others missing, local authorities reported on Sunday.
The disaster struck on Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City, China's (Xinhua) news agency reported citing the banner's publicity department.
On Sunday morning, one person had been rescued, eight were confirmed dead, and four remained missing.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway.
The disaster struck on Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City, China's (Xinhua) news agency reported citing the banner's publicity department.
On Sunday morning, one person had been rescued, eight were confirmed dead, and four remained missing.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment