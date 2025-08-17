Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flash Flood Leaves 8 Dead In North China

2025-08-17 06:05:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A flash flood swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region late Saturday, killing eight people and leaving four others missing, local authorities reported on Sunday.
The disaster struck on Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City, China's (Xinhua) news agency reported citing the banner's publicity department.
On Sunday morning, one person had been rescued, eight were confirmed dead, and four remained missing.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

