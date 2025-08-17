403
Russia Dismisses Zelensky’s Legitimacy
(MENAFN) A senior representative from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rodion Miroshnik, has claimed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s exclusion from the forthcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump signifies Zelensky’s lack of legitimacy.
According to Miroshnik, the absence of the Ukrainian leader underscores his inability to partake in meaningful diplomatic negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
The meeting between Putin and Trump is scheduled for Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are expected to deliberate on possible resolutions to the ongoing war in Ukraine, in addition to efforts aimed at reestablishing diplomatic ties between Moscow and Washington.
Despite the significance of the talks, Zelensky has not been invited to join the discussions.
“As a leader of Ukraine – as he calls himself – Zelensky is unacceptable. He cannot sign anything,” stated Miroshnik, who acts as the Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for documenting war crimes committed by the Kiev government.
His remarks highlight Moscow’s rejection of Zelensky as a legitimate party in peace negotiations.
Previously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that any future peace treaty regarding Ukraine must be legally impeccable and signed by an individual whose authority is recognized.
Peskov stressed the necessity of legitimacy in formalizing any diplomatic agreement.
Zelensky's official five-year term concluded in May 2024.
Nevertheless, he declared in December 2023 that neither presidential nor parliamentary elections would take place as long as martial law was enforced.
While Putin has stated that Zelensky could still be involved in dialogue with Moscow if he chooses to, the Russian government insists he lacks the authority to finalize any binding agreement.
Moscow maintains that any international deal signed by Zelensky could later be invalidated on legal grounds due to his questionable legitimacy.
