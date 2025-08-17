403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands of hectares of land burn in Portugal this year
(MENAFN) Portugal has suffered widespread wildfires this year, with roughly 139,000 hectares burned by mid-August, nearly half of which occurred over just the past two days. This area is 17 times larger than the land affected during the same period last year, according to provisional data from national authorities.
Between January 1 and August 14, 74,931 hectares were lost to fires, but by Saturday the total had surged to 139,091 hectares, with 64,160 hectares consumed in just 48 hours—accounting for 46 percent of the year’s total. So far, 6,229 rural fires have been recorded: approximately 50 percent in scrubland, 40 percent in forests, and 10 percent in farmland. Compared with last year, the number of fires has risen by 79 percent.
Portugal has been on high wildfire alert since August 2. European assistance will arrive shortly, with two firefighting aircraft expected to reach the country on Sunday.
Tragically, the first wildfire fatality of the summer was reported on Friday. Local authorities confirmed that the former parish council president of Vila Franca do Deao, in the Guarda district, died while attempting to fight the flames, and his charred body was later recovered.
As of Saturday afternoon, 44 active wildfires were still burning across the country, according to emergency management authorities.
Between January 1 and August 14, 74,931 hectares were lost to fires, but by Saturday the total had surged to 139,091 hectares, with 64,160 hectares consumed in just 48 hours—accounting for 46 percent of the year’s total. So far, 6,229 rural fires have been recorded: approximately 50 percent in scrubland, 40 percent in forests, and 10 percent in farmland. Compared with last year, the number of fires has risen by 79 percent.
Portugal has been on high wildfire alert since August 2. European assistance will arrive shortly, with two firefighting aircraft expected to reach the country on Sunday.
Tragically, the first wildfire fatality of the summer was reported on Friday. Local authorities confirmed that the former parish council president of Vila Franca do Deao, in the Guarda district, died while attempting to fight the flames, and his charred body was later recovered.
As of Saturday afternoon, 44 active wildfires were still burning across the country, according to emergency management authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment