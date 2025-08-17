403
Russian rain on Kiev murders one, injures more than 40
(MENAFN) Russia launched drone and missile attacks on Kyiv early Thursday, killing one person and injuring more than 40, Ukrainian officials reported. The strikes caused damage to a children’s hospital ward and a school, among other locations.
Kyiv’s military administration said at least 10 sites around the capital were hit, with the Sviatoshynsky and Solomyansky districts hardest hit. Interior Minister Igor Klymenko reported that one person was killed and over 20 injured initially, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later confirmed the wounded had risen to 43, with 26 hospitalized.
The Shevchenkivsky district hospital’s children’s ward suffered shattered windows from the blast, and buildings in Golosiivsky, including a school and kindergarten, were also damaged. Additionally, a higher education institution sustained hits, according to the state emergency service.
The attacks follow a Russian strike on a military training camp on Tuesday, which killed at least three Ukrainian soldiers. Kyiv continues to defend against Russia’s ongoing summer offensive, which has expanded into areas previously less affected since the invasion began in February 2022.
Amid the escalating violence, international pressure mounts on Moscow to end the conflict, with US President Donald Trump issuing a 10-day ultimatum for action or sanctions.
