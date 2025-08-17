403
Russia Says It Captured Two More Ukrainian Villages
(MENAFN) Moscow declared on Saturday that Russian forces have seized control of two additional settlements in Ukraine, shortly after a pivotal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said troops captured the village of Kolodiazi, located roughly 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) northeast of Lyman, a crucial battleground in the eastern Donetsk region where the Russia-Ukraine war remains intense.
The ministry also reported that Russian forces secured the village of Vorone in the Dnipropetrovsk region, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of the strategically important town of Velyka Novosilka.
Earlier in January, Russia announced it had taken control of Velyka Novosilka, positioned near the intersection of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
On Saturday morning, Ukraine’s General Staff countered that Russian forces launched 21 attacks targeting five settlements, including Kolodiazi, along the Lyman front.
Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to Moscow’s territorial claims, and independent verification remains challenging amid nearly three and a half years of conflict.
These developments emerged mere hours following the first meeting in over four years between Presidents Trump and Putin, held in Anchorage, Alaska.
