Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tablet Imports Surge To 268,000 Units In H1 Of 2025


2025-08-17 05:09:53
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- Tablet imports into Jordan saw a notable rise in the first six months of 2025, reaching around 268,000 units with a total value of JD 26 million, an increase of JD 4 million compared to the same period last year.
The Roya Association for Cellular Devices Investors reported that during the first half of 2024, imports totaled 232,000 units valued at JD 22 million.
Ahmed Alloush, the Association's Head, highlighted that the local market offers a diverse selection of tablets, with average prices around JD 97, spanning from budget-friendly to premium models, catering to varied consumer needs.

