Ukrainian Family Sends Purchased Siversk And Gürem Sniper Rifles To Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the founders of the military project Guard of Vengeance, Yurii Chornomorets and Dmytro Batyshchev, who handed over the personalized kits to snipers of the 57th Motorized Brigade.

In over two years of the project's existence, thanks to the support of communities and patrons, several dozen personalized sniper rifles from cities and towns across Ukraine have already been sent to the front. At the same time, weapons with Turkish names appeared for the first time, thanks to Ukrainian women in Istanbul who actively support the Defense Forces and even created their volunteer community. The first word of its name became the name of the new sniper complex, Batyshchev noted.

"At the end of May, we sent the Chernivtsi-Ashdod sniper complex to the front, which was financed by a wonderful person from Israel. We had to support this sincere impulse, and Asia, the leader of Ukrainian female volunteers in Istanbul, took it upon herself to organize everything. We hope that these examples will inspire Ukrainians in other countries and that the Guard of Vengeance will expand its reach. This is extremely important for our snipers, because each such case proves that the people have not forgotten their defenders," Batyshchev emphasized.

Chornomorets added that the new sniper rifles are equipped with some of the world's best sights for .338 caliber rifles with 40x magnification and high-quality one-piece scope mounts. "Of course, we added suppressors, bipods, rifle covers, and 200 rounds of ammunition for each rifle. Everything so that the guys can get to work right away without thinking, 'Where can I get what's missing?'. In 'out of the box' condition, these rifles can hit targets at a distance of up to 1,500 meters. We did this to unlock the potential of these rifles. Now they are capable of covering a distance of 2,000 meters,“ he said.

This is not the first example of assistance to snipers of the 57th Motorized Brigade. Back in 2022, before the creation of the Guard of Vengeance, they were given the legendary American Barrett .50 BMG rifle. Half of the funds for these expensive weapons were raised thanks to a concert by Jamala.

Defense Forces destroy 40 drones overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, volunteers from Britain brought a new batch of off-road vehicles for the Ukrainian military .

Photos provided by the founders of the military project Guard of Vengeance, Yurii Chornomorets and Dmytro Batyshchev