Aid Groups Decry US Suspension Of Humanitarian Visas For Gazans
“Effective immediately, all visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are suspended pending a full review of the procedures used to grant a limited number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days,” the State Department announced on X.
The move triggered outrage from Palestinian aid organisations. The Palestine Children's Relief Fund warned that the decision could have“devastating and irreversible” consequences for children who rely on medical evacuations to access life-saving treatment abroad.
“These evacuations are a lifeline for Gaza's children, many of whom face death or unbearable suffering due to the collapse of local health infrastructure,” the group said.
The policy reversal followed pressure from Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and ally of President Donald Trump, who denounced the visa programme and demanded it be shut down. Without presenting evidence, she alleged that evacuated patients were linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.
Loomer specifically targeted HEAL Palestine, a US-based charity that recently coordinated what it described as the“largest single medical evacuation” of injured Gazan children - bringing 11 critically wounded children and their families to the United States.
She also claimed to have spoken with staff for Republican Senator Tom Cotton, chair of the Senate intelligence committee, about how the visas were issued. After the suspension was announced, Loomer publicly took credit, thanking Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Congressman Randy Fine praised her for her role in the decision - underscoring the influence of fringe activists on US policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment