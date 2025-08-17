Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Military Confirms Strike On Houthi-Run Energy Facility

2025-08-17 05:01:41
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel struck a Houthi-operated energy site on August 17 in response to missile attacks. Generators were disabled, casualties remain unclear, raising regional tensions and security concerns.

The Israeli military confirmed on Sunday, August 17, that it struck an energy infrastructure site reportedly operated by Yemen's Houthi movement. The attack was described as a direct response to recent Houthi missile launches targeting Israel.

In its official statement, Israel stressed that the targeted facility was under Houthi control. The military framed the strike as part of its defensive operations against ongoing threats from the Yemeni group.

Houthi-affiliated media outlets reported that several generators were disabled in the strike. However, they did not provide details on casualties or the extent of damage sustained at the site.

According to the same sources, the attack took place early on Sunday morning. No independent confirmation of the scale or immediate impact of the strike has yet been made available.

The United States and the United Kingdom have also conducted previous strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, citing concerns over the group's cross-border missile and drone operations.

The incident reflects the widening reach of the conflict, with the Houthis increasingly targeting regional adversaries beyond Yemen. For Israel, the strike signals a firm stance against groups threatening its national security.

Analysts caution that repeated escalations could endanger vital energy infrastructure in the region and contribute to broader instability in the Middle East, affecting both security and global energy markets.

