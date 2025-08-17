Trump's Crackdown On 'Homeless': 'Pack It Up' Or Face Bulldozer - Man From US President's Photo Shares Ordeal

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump did not like what he saw on his way to golf. On 10 August, he took to his TRUTH social media platform to post photos apparently taken while being driven to his golf club in Virginia. It showed tents and homeless people in the capital.

In one of those pictures, a man could be seen sitting in a camping chair by his tent. That man has now been identified as Bill Theodie. He was reportedly forced to move after the president announced a crackdown on homelessness in the nation's capital.

| Kaushik Basu: India must not fall into Trump's tariff trap

"That's me," Theodie told the BBC when he was shown the photo had posted, which was the first time he had seen it. "That is insane that he just leaned out the window and takes a picture of me and then posts it on social media in a negative way, using it as his political tool," he was quoted as saying.

That man has now been identified as Bill Theodie

According to the BBC, Trump had announced that his administration would be "removing homeless encampments from all over our parks, our beautiful, beautiful parks".

"We have slums here, we're getting rid of them," he said in the White House press room. After the announcement, BBC Verify decided to investigate the photos that the president had posted.

| Aug 25 Ind-US trade talks likely deferred amid Trump's tariff squeeze Trump irked by...

What had irked Trump on his way to his golf course was a homeless tent encampment on a patch of grass. In his message on TRUTH, Trump vowed to make the "Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before" -- warning the homeless population to leave the Washington D.C“immediately.”

The president had earlier ordered federal law enforcement officials to patrol the streets in Washington . According to the New York Times, the US military was said to be preparing the National Guard for deployment under the plans to target crime in DC.

| Donald Trump hands Putin 'Peace Letter' from Melania. What does it say?| Donald Trump hands Putin 'Peace Letter' from Melania. What does it say? BBC investigates site that caught Trump's attention

As per the media outlet's probe, the encampment seen in Trump's pictures from August 10 TRUTH post was about a 10-minute drive from the White Hous . The BBC verified what had happened to the site that had caught the president's attention.

Upon arriving at the site, a BBC reporter saw local officials warning people that they could soon be forced to move. They found Theodie, a 66-year old from Missouri, sitting in the same camping chair.

He had seen Trump drive by before. "The president's motorcade is pretty long," Theodie said. "I've seen it coming through here three times," he added.

Theodie went to share his ordeal, and said he understand that Trump "doesn't want to see mess, that's why we go out of our way to maintain it clean."

"We're not trying to disrespect the president or any other person who comes by," he added.

| Donald Trump hands Putin 'Peace Letter' from Melania. What does it say? 'You need to pack it up'

Recently, Theodie and the other residents there were told to pack up and leave immediately. A local reporter filmed as a bulldozer was sent in to dismantle tents and other belongings people left behind.

Theodie told the BBC that he had been living at the site for years and works in construction, though he's been out of full-time employment since 2018. Normally, he can pick up just a few shifts a month.

| Trump Sets Up Zelenskiy Meeting After Putin Renews Land Demands

"They said you need to pack it up or they are going to bulldoze it. They didn't come for talking, it was go, go, go," Theodie said.

Wayne Turnage, the deputy mayor of the DC Department of Health and Human Services , said city authorities have removed encampments across the capital before.

This is usually done with at least a weeks notice, he said, but the process has been fast-tracked following Trump's announcement.

| Zelenskiy Says He'll Meet With Trump in Washington on Monday 'My best option is to try...'

Since leaving the site, Theodie has spent three nights in a motel in Virginia after someone who saw the removal gave him money to cover it.

"If I wasn't blessed by that person, I don't know what I would have done. I probably would've sat down on the curb all day," he was quoted as saying.

| Trump says Putin doesn't want Ukraine ceasefire, wants 'comprehensive...'

"This room is jammed packed full of stuff, my tent and my belongings...but it's so good to sleep in a bed, to take a shower, to use a private bathroom, it feels absolutely amazing."

Theodie said he will try to find a new spot when he checks out of the motel.

"My best option is to try to find a safe place to set my tent up. I don't know where that's going to be, but I would like to stay in DC," he said.