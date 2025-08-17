J&K CM Announces Relief Aid For Kathua Cloudburst Victims Kin Of Deceased To Get ₹2L, Injured To Receive ₹1L

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday announced an ex-gratia payment to the families of the victims of a cloudburst and landslide, which caused several fatalities and damage to properties.

Seven members of four families, including five children, were killed and six others were injured in two separate incidents in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, PTI reported.

CM Abdullah has sanctioned financial aid from the CM's relief fund, in addition to the existing support from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

In a post shared on X by the Office of CM Abdullah said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief and supporting the affected families in rebuilding their lives.

| Kishtwar cloudburst kills over 30, injures 100 - Key points

“The chief minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by the recent cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM's Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support,” the post read.

The announced ex-gratia payments are as follows:



₹2 lakh would be given to each deceased person's family.

₹1 lakh will be provided to those who were severely injured in the calamity. ₹50,000 will be given as aid to people who suffered from minor injuries due to the cloudburst and landslide.

| Viral videos capture chilling moments as cloudburst hits Kishtwar village

Additionally, assistance for property damage was also announced, with an aim to financially assist the residents to rebuild or renovate their houses:



₹1 lakh will be given to property owners of fully damaged houses.

₹50,000 of assistance will be provided to those people with severely damaged houses. ₹25,000 will be given to people with partially damaged houses due to the calamity.

On 14th August, a massive cloudburst led to flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir, causing 46 deaths and 167 injuries in Kishtwar district of the region.

The flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and even forcing authorities to halt the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine, Mint reported earlier.

| 46 people killed in massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

A cloudburst happens when 10 centimeters more more rainfall is received at a station in one hour. This sudden discharge of large amount of water not only leads to human casualties but also loss of property.