Rahul Gandhi On 'Vote Chori' Row: 'EC Demanded Affidavit From Me But Not BJP When They Did Same'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on Sunday (August 17), he questioned the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit from him over his "vote chori" claim and not from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders when they did the same.

“The Election Commission asked me to submit affidavit after my presser on 'vote chori' but did not ask BJP leaders to do so when they made claims,” Rahul Gandhi said at a gathering on Sunday.

In a press conference on August 7, Rahul Gandhi had alleged“vote chori (theft)” of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, with 11,965 duplicate voters in the segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos, and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said what his party had collected through research was“criminal evidence” and alleged that the Election Commission was busy destroying such proof across the country.

Following the allegations, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of at least three states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, asked Gandhi to submit a signed declaration/oath/affidavit with the names of“ineligible” persons included in voter lists and eligible voters who were excluded so that necessary action could be taken.

Sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that Gandhi must either sign the declaration or apologise for his“absurd” allegations.

In a letter, the CEO mentioned that Gandhi will have to declare that the statement made by him, under rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, is true to the best of his knowledge, and he is aware that making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is punishable under section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Earlier this week, the Congress questioned the Election Commission for not serving a notice to BJP leader Anurag Thakur for his claims about poll irregularities, as it did in Rahul Gandhi's case.

After Rahul Gandhi's August 7 press conference, former Union minister Anurag Thakur presented a slide-show on an "analysis" of the electoral rolls of constituencies represented by opposition leaders.

He also flagged "irregularities" in the voter registration in the Kolathur Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, and asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav to resign for "rigging" their election.