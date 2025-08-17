Ios 26 Adds AI-Powered Feature To Boost Iphone Battery Life: How It Works

Only a few weeks remain until the official release of Apple's new iOS 26 operating system, which should coincide with the release of the company's new iPhone. Even though Liquid Glass was the star of Apple's WWDC presentation earlier this year, the user interface has other clever elements that could also raise heads. Adaptive Power, an option in iOS 26 that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to prolong iPhone battery life during periods of high usage, is one of the less well-known features.

In order to reduce background activity and save battery, iPhone owners currently have the choice to turn off Always-On Display, reduce brightness, or, in the worst situation, switch to Low battery Mode.

The new Adaptive Power feature, however, functions more cleverly. It only activates while performing high-power tasks like playing games, editing images, or filming movies. Adaptive Power extends battery life by making minor performance modifications when activated.

How to activate iOS 26's Adaptive Power?



By default, the Adaptive Power option is not activated. To turn it on, follow these steps:

Verify that you are on the iOS 26 Developer or Public Beta at the moment.

Select Battery > Settings > Power Mode.

Above Low Power Mode, a new Adaptive Power option ought to show up. Activate clever battery savings by turning it on.

While Apple hasn't officially labeled Adaptive Power as part of Apple Intelligence, users on social media report that the feature only shows up on devices that support Apple Intelligence. Older iPhones don't get the option in battery settings.

That means Adaptive Power is limited to newer devices starting with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup: iPhone 15 Pro , iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 , iPhone 16 Plus , iPhone 16 Pro , iPhone 16 Pro Max , iPhone 16e and iPhone 17 series