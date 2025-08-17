Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wolves Vs Manchester City Highlights Haaland Brace, Reijnders Shines On Debut


2025-08-17 05:01:07
Manchester City kicked off their Premier League campaign in style with a 4–0 demolition of Wolves at Molineux. Haaland bagged a brace, Reijnders scored on debut, and Cherki sealed the night with a brilliant strike. An emotional tribute to late Wolves star Diogo Jota marked the occasion.

