Wolves Vs Manchester City Highlights Haaland Brace, Reijnders Shines On Debut

Manchester City kicked off their Premier League campaign in style with a 4–0 demolition of Wolves at Molineux. Haaland bagged a brace, Reijnders scored on debut, and Cherki sealed the night with a brilliant strike. An emotional tribute to late Wolves star Diogo Jota marked the occasion.

