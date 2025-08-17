Starting A Big 'Aandolan' To Search For Truth, KC Venugopal Accuses ECI Of Ignoring Voter List Discrepancies

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament KC Venugopal emphasised that Bihar is a historically significant region known for its movements and activism. He announced that the party is launching a major movement to seek the truth. He accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of daily criticism but failing to provide clear answers on discrepancies in the Special Summary Revision (SSR) and voter lists.

Alleged Discrepancies In Special Summary Revision And Voter Rolls

"Bihar is the land of 'aandolan'. Today, we are starting a big 'aandolan' to search for truth. ECI criticises us daily, yet they fail to provide clear answers to our questions. We are going to the people of Bihar, where we will narrate the discrepancies of SIR and the voter list..," he said.

Venugopal further questioned,“Why is ECI not answering the questions we have raised? They are clearly in a self-defence situation.”

Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' From Sasaram

Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Bihar, aiming to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The 16-day yatra will cover a distance of 1,300 kilometres, with scheduled breaks of one day each on three occasions (August 20, 25 and 31).

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by Mahagathbandhan leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and representatives from Left parties. The journey will be conducted in a hybrid mode, following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi's earlier Bharat Jodo Yatras, with the first being on foot and the second in a hybrid format.

Grand Rally At Gandhi Maidan Marks Launch Of Bihar Election Campaign

The yatra will culminate on September 1 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna with a large rally attended by key INDIA alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, marking the formal launch of the Bihar assembly election campaign.

The rally will mark a show of strength by the INDIA alliance and serve as the grand announcement of their Bihar assembly election campaign.