Alejandro Garnacho's Manchester United Exit Stalls As Chelsea Weigh Up Move

Alejandro Garnacho's time at Manchester United looks set to come to an end this summer, but his departure is proving far from straightforward.

The young winger reportedly fell out with new head coach Ruben Amorim after United's Europa League final defeat, and the relationship has since soured. Amorim is even said to have told Garnacho to“pray a club signs him”, a message that underlined the player's fragile standing at Old Trafford.

A Complicated Exit

Although United are open to cashing in, no concrete buyer has emerged, with the transfer deadline fast approaching. Garnacho himself hasn't smoothed the process, as he appears to be angling for only one destination-Chelsea's Stamford Bridge-while brushing aside other opportunities.

Reports suggest the Argentine has already held talks with Chelsea and even agreed personal terms, but the London club has yet to table a formal bid to United. When that offer will arrive remains unclear.

Chelsea's Dilemma

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Blues' stance is tied directly to outgoings.

“Chelsea will only move for Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons if at least two first-team forwards leave before the window closes,” he explained.

Three players could open the door: Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Tyrique George. If multiple departures happen, Chelsea would be in a position to chase Garnacho, and possibly Simons as well. If only one forward exits, the chances of a bid shrink considerably. Chelsea currently value Garnacho at around £30m, well below United's £40m asking price.

Possible Sales Could Unlock Move

The good news for United is that potential sales are already brewing. Bayern Munich are pushing hard to sign Nkunku, while Jackson is also nearing the exit, with new arrivals Joao Pedro and Liam Delap expected to limit his playing time. Jackson's absence from Chelsea's last two pre-season matches is seen as a strong indication he is forcing through a move.

A Price Gap Remains

Even if space opens in Chelsea's attack, there's still a significant valuation gap. United want £40m, believing Garnacho's 21 goal contributions last season, Premier League experience, and raw talent more than justify the price. Chelsea, however, seem reluctant to go above their £30m valuation.

For now, United have little motivation to settle for less. Garnacho may need a move away, but the Red Devils know they can reject any lowball bids comfortably.

With just weeks left in the transfer window and multiple moving pieces, the winger's future depends heavily on Chelsea's squad reshuffle-and whether the two clubs can bridge that all-important fee gap.