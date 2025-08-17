Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 261 Highway Connectivity Severely Disrupted
Shimla: Multiple flash flood incidents were reported on Sunday in Mandi district at Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain areas along the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. Connectivity on the highway has been blocked at several points, causing major disruption to vehicular movement. No reports of human loss have been received in the incidents, according to Sachin Hiremath, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mandi.
No Human Loss Reported, Police Maintain Vigil At Affected Sites
Police personnel are maintaining a strict vigil at all affected sites, while restoration work is underway to clear the route and restore traffic flow. Several places in Himachal Pradesh continue to reel under the impact of the heavy monsoon rains.
According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the state has recorded 261 deaths between June 20 and August 16, 2025.
Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, and house collapses, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents.
Mandi District Records Highest Rain-Related Casualties
The impact has been particularly severe in Mandi district, which reported the highest number of rain-related casualties (26 deaths) along with major losses to public infrastructure. Other severely hit districts include Kangra (28 deaths, including 7 in landslides and 6 in flash floods), Chamba (10 deaths), and Kullu (11 deaths).
The HPSDMA report highlights that 2,14,457 lakhs rupees worth of damage has been caused to public and private property this monsoon. Roads, water supply schemes, agriculture, horticulture, and electricity infrastructure have suffered massive damage. The Public Works Department (PWD) alone has reported losses exceeding Rs 1.18 lakh crore, while agriculture and horticulture combined losses are estimated at over Rs 83,000 crore.
Road Connectivity Severely Disrupted By Landslides And Floods
Road connectivity remains one of the worst-hit sectors, with frequent blockages on major highways, including NH-05 (Kinnaur) and NH-305 (Kullu), due to landslides and flash floods. Villages in interior areas remain cut off for days, making rescue and relief operations difficult.
The report also notes widespread damage to homes: 278 houses fully damaged, 288 partially damaged, and 703 cowsheds destroyed.
Over 27,000 animals and birds have perished in rain-related incidents.
Restoration Of Essential Services Remains Top Priority
Officials said restoration of essential services - roads, power, and water supply - remains a top priority, but continuous rainfall and recurring landslides are slowing down the process. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and heed weather advisories.
