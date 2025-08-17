Youtuber Elvish Yadav Escapes Gunfire Attack At Gurugram Home Probe On

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav had a narrow escape after masked gunmen opened fire outside his Gurugram residence late last night. No injuries were reported, but panic spread in the area. Police have launched a probe into the shocking firing incident.

