Youtuber Elvish Yadav Escapes Gunfire Attack At Gurugram Home Probe On


2025-08-17 05:01:02
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav had a narrow escape after masked gunmen opened fire outside his Gurugram residence late last night. No injuries were reported, but panic spread in the area. Police have launched a probe into the shocking firing incident.

