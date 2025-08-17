Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know Date, Timing, Auspicious Moments

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27th, as per Hindu calendar. Idol installation will take place on this day during an auspicious time. Anant Chaturdashi marks the immersion of the idol. Learn about the date, time, and auspicious moments

Lord Ganesha's birth is celebrated on Ganesh Chaturthi. A 10-day festival with special prayers and rituals follows the idol installation. This festival is celebrated with great pomp across India, especially in Maharashtra.

According to the Hindu calendar, Chaturthi Tithi begins on August 26th at 1:54 PM and ends on August 27th at 3:44 PM. Ganesh Chaturthi and idol installation will be observed on August 27th.

The auspicious time for Ganesh installation on August 27th is from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM. Immersion will be on September 6th, Anant Chaturdashi.

Clean your home before Ganesh Chaturthi. Sprinkle Ganga Jal on the morning of the festival. Set up a platform with a red or yellow cloth. Decorate with flowers and rangoli. Install the idol during the auspicious time.

Offer water, flowers, and Akshat. Take a vow of fasting and prayer. Pray to Lord Ganesha with the mantra 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namah'. Adorn the idol with new clothes and jewelry. Offer Durva, flowers, Modak, fruits, and sweets. Perform Aarti with family.