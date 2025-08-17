PM Modi Opens Dwarka Expressway, UER-II In Delhi To Ease Traffic Woes (WATCH)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 17 inaugurated two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). He received a grand welcome from supporters before inaugurating two major National Highway projects in Delhi--the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).(Source: DD News) twitter/v13owXV8pf

- ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Hundreds of people gathered as PM Modi's convoy headed to the stage for the inauguration. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari felicitated PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony. After inaugurating the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), PM Modi said,“The name of this expressway is Dwarka, the place where this event is going on is Rohini. I also belong to the land of Dwarkadheesh. The entire atmosphere has become filled with the presence of Lord Krishna.” He said that Urban Extension Road helps Delhi keep free from mountains of garbage. "Lakhs of tons of garbage have been used in building the Urban Extension Road. By reducing the mountains of garbage, the waste material has been used in building the road, and it has been done in a scientific way. Bhalswa landfill is located nearby. We all know how many problems there are for the families living around here. Our government is engaged in freeing the people of Delhi from every such problem," PM Modi added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Urban Extension Road has another feature, it is helping in freeing Delhi from the mountains of garbage. Lakhs of tons of garbage have been used in building the Urban Extension Road. By reducing the mountains of garbage, the... twitter/hDbTEMQesq

- ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said the people of Delhi-NCR will get great relief from traffic jams. "If I say that the problem of 50% traffic jam in Delhi will be reduced due to these highways, I think it will not be surprising. We have connected these projects to different places in Delhi. The roadmap given by the Prime Minister aims to reduce the logistics cost. The logistics cost of our country is 14-16%. I want to assure the Prime Minister and all of you that before the end of 2026, the logistics cost of our country will come in the single digits, which will be very important for our exports," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Road Transport & Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "... With both these projects, the people of Delhi NCR will get great relief from traffic jams. If I say that the problem of 50% traffic jam in Delhi will be reduced due to these highways, I think it will... twitter/WlmA0xMnpi

- ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Project Details

Package I covers a 5.9 km stretch starting from the Shiv Murti intersection and extending to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21. Package II spans 4.2 km from the Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, offering seamless connectivity to the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). The 19-km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of Rs. around 5,580 crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR.