War 2 To Tiger 3: Movie Budgets Of Yash Raj Spy Universe Films

Yash Raj Spy Universe Film Budgets: The latest release from the Yash Raj Spy Universe, War 2, is doing amazing at the box office. This is the sixth film in the spy universe. It has already earned 142.35 crore

Ek Tha Tiger, a 2012 action thriller film, was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan. Aditya Chopra produced it under the Yash Raj Films banner. It starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, along with Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal. Made on a budget of 75 crore, the film did a business of 335 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a 2017 action thriller film, was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Yash Raj Films, this spy universe movie starred Katrina Kaif, Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Made on a budget of 130 crore, the film did a business of 565 crore.

War, a 2019 film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. Made on a budget of 170 crore, the film did a business of 475.62 crore at the box office.

Pathaan, a 2023 action thriller film, was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It was the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe and the first to establish crossovers between characters from other universe films. Made on a budget of 250 crore, the film did a business of 1050.50 crore.

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, is an action thriller film released in 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also featured Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Simran, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Aamir Bashir. Made on a budget of 300 crore, the film did a business of 466.63 crore.

War 2 was recently released and is performing well at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie was made on a budget of 400 crore and has earned 142.35 crore so far. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor. It is the most expensive film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe.