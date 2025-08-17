403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Western Leaders Confirm Military Aid for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Western European heads of state have released a joint declaration endorsing US President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
At the same time, they reaffirmed their commitment to continue supplying weapons to Kiev and supporting its aspiration to join NATO—two key points Russia identifies as central to the origins of the war.
This joint message came after a summit held in Alaska on Friday, where President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to explore avenues for ending hostilities in Ukraine.
Although no formal agreement emerged from the discussion, both nations described the meeting as notably constructive.
Trump also revealed plans to meet Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on Monday.
The joint statement was signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Finland, along with the presidents of the EU Council and European Commission.
The group praised the momentum toward peace, yet made it clear that they will maintain and potentially escalate military backing for Kiev.
“Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting,” they asserted.
The statement also dismissed any possibility of territorial concessions, emphasizing firmly that decisions regarding land are solely “up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory.”
This stands in contrast to Trump’s repeated suggestion of a potential “land swap” between Ukraine and Russia as part of a negotiated solution.
At the same time, they reaffirmed their commitment to continue supplying weapons to Kiev and supporting its aspiration to join NATO—two key points Russia identifies as central to the origins of the war.
This joint message came after a summit held in Alaska on Friday, where President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to explore avenues for ending hostilities in Ukraine.
Although no formal agreement emerged from the discussion, both nations described the meeting as notably constructive.
Trump also revealed plans to meet Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on Monday.
The joint statement was signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Finland, along with the presidents of the EU Council and European Commission.
The group praised the momentum toward peace, yet made it clear that they will maintain and potentially escalate military backing for Kiev.
“Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting,” they asserted.
The statement also dismissed any possibility of territorial concessions, emphasizing firmly that decisions regarding land are solely “up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory.”
This stands in contrast to Trump’s repeated suggestion of a potential “land swap” between Ukraine and Russia as part of a negotiated solution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment