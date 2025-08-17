403
Japan’s Premier Pledges “Never Again” to War on WWII Anniversary
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday declared that Japan would never again pursue a path of war, offering “remorse” for the nation’s role in World War II during a solemn memorial held in Tokyo.
Speaking at the Nippon Budokan during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, Ishiba emphasized the urgent responsibility to preserve the memory of the conflict, particularly as its survivors grow older, according to a Tokyo-based news agency.
"We should never repeat the devastation of war. We will never ever make a mistake in choosing the path to take," Ishiba said.
His use of the word “remorse” marked the first time a Japanese leader had included the term in this annual remembrance since 2012. However, Ishiba did not explicitly acknowledge Japan’s military aggression across Asia during the war.
Also in attendance, Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako, echoed the sentiment of regret, stating: "Deep remorse" should be felt for the past and warning that the horrors of war must never be repeated.
Approximately 3,400 bereaved family members gathered to honor the estimated 3.1 million Japanese lives lost during the war, including those who perished in the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Last week, during events marking the bombings' 80th anniversary, Ishiba urged for a global commitment to eliminate nuclear weapons and prevent nuclear conflict.
The prime minister also sent a ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, a site that continues to spark regional controversy. While Ishiba did not visit in person, Agricultural Minister Shinjiro Koizumi made an appearance and joined members of the public.
The shrine, which memorializes Japan’s war dead—including individuals convicted as war criminals—has repeatedly drawn criticism from neighboring nations, particularly South Korea and China, who view visits there as an attempt to whitewash wartime history.
