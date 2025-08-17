Colorado Native And Former Student-Athlete Cory Thompson Launches Scholarship For Future Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Applications are officially open and must be submitted by June 1, 2026. The selected recipient will be announced on June 15, 2026. Full eligibility details and the application form are available at corythompsonscholarship .

Rooted in Thompson's own experience as a student-athlete in Fruita and Grand Junction, Colorado, this scholarship was established to recognize young individuals who embody the values of discipline, sportsmanship, and academic dedication. The fund reflects Thompson's deep appreciation for the lessons learned through athletics and the importance of education in unlocking future potential.

"I know firsthand how sports can shape character and build lifelong skills," said Thompson. "This scholarship is my way of giving back to student-athletes who are working hard to lead in their communities and pursue their goals through education."

Scholarship Eligibility – Student-Athlete Focus

Applicants for the Cory Thompson Student-Athlete Scholarship must:



Be a graduating high school senior who has participated in organized sports.

Be planning to enroll in a U.S. college or university for Fall 2026.

Maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Demonstrate leadership and involvement in both academic and athletic settings. Submit a 500–1000-word essay on the topic: "How has being a student-athlete prepared you for future success?"

Additional materials:



Two letters of recommendation (at least one from a coach or athletic mentor). Completed application by June 1, 2026, via corythompsonscholarship .

This initiative complements Thompson's broader efforts to uplift young leaders in Fruita, Grand Junction, and across the country. More information about Cory Thompson's story and community involvement can be found at corythompsongrandjunction and corythompsonfruita .

About Cory Thompson

Cory Thompson is a Colorado-based advocate for youth development, sports, and education. Having grown up in Fruita and competed throughout the Grand Junction area, Thompson now dedicates his time to supporting students who balance the demands of athletics and academics. Through this scholarship and continued community engagement, Thompson aims to inspire future leaders and recognize those who rise to the challenge on and off the field.

Contact:

Cory Thompson

Cory Thompson Athletic Scholarship Fund

[email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Cory Thompson