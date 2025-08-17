403
Chinese Foreign Minister Set for Crucial India Visit
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to travel to India for high-stakes discussions on the “Boundary Question,” a Chinese news agency reported.
The 24th round of talks between China and India’s special representatives on border issues will take place following an invitation from the Indian side, according to a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry cited by the news agency. Wang Yi and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who serve as the designated envoys on the Himalayan border dispute, will lead the negotiations.
Their previous meeting occurred in Beijing this June. Confirming the upcoming visit, the Indian External Affairs Ministry announced that Wang will be in India from August 18-19, where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host him.
This visit arrives amid a gradual thaw in bilateral relations, which suffered severe strain following violent border clashes in 2020. That deadly confrontation left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in the contested Jammu and Kashmir region, prompting a sharp deterioration in ties.
Adding to the signs of rapprochement, media recently reported that China and India aim to resume direct passenger flights as soon as next month, suspended since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, confirmed that Beijing “has been in close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights” for some time.
Wang Yi last visited India in 2022. Media sources earlier indicated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China later this month. While no official confirmation was issued by either side, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Modi is “welcome” to visit.
New Delhi and Beijing have cautiously taken steps to stabilize their relationship since the deadly border clash. Last month, India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals for the first time since 2020, signaling a tentative opening in bilateral exchanges.
