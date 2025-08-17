403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Urges Zelensky to Finalize Deal with Russia
(MENAFN) After a three-hour discussion in Anchorage with Russian President Vladimir Putin — their first face-to-face since the Helsinki summit in 2018 — U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ending the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.
In remarks shared during an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump described the meeting as “a very warm meeting,” noting that both parties are “pretty close” to reaching a resolution.
Trump emphasized that achieving peace hinges on Ukraine's cooperation.
He urged that Kiev must fully support any peace efforts for them to succeed.
When asked about what guidance he would offer Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Trump replied, “Make the deal,” indicating his belief that Putin “wants to see it done.”
“It’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done,” Trump added, suggesting that European countries should also play a more active role in the peace process.
He further expressed a willingness to personally mediate upcoming discussions between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
“If they’d like, I’ll be at that next meeting… Not that I want to be there, but I want to make sure it gets done. And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done,” he stated.
Although both leaders considered their meeting fruitful, no formal accord regarding Ukraine was finalized.
In remarks shared during an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump described the meeting as “a very warm meeting,” noting that both parties are “pretty close” to reaching a resolution.
Trump emphasized that achieving peace hinges on Ukraine's cooperation.
He urged that Kiev must fully support any peace efforts for them to succeed.
When asked about what guidance he would offer Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Trump replied, “Make the deal,” indicating his belief that Putin “wants to see it done.”
“It’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done,” Trump added, suggesting that European countries should also play a more active role in the peace process.
He further expressed a willingness to personally mediate upcoming discussions between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
“If they’d like, I’ll be at that next meeting… Not that I want to be there, but I want to make sure it gets done. And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done,” he stated.
Although both leaders considered their meeting fruitful, no formal accord regarding Ukraine was finalized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment