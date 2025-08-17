Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s messenger curbs focused on protecting its people

2025-08-17 04:35:15
(MENAFN) Russia’s recent limitations on certain functions in messaging apps, such as voice calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, are intended to safeguard citizens and prevent Western intelligence from accessing communications, said former US Department of Defense contractor Kevin Michelizzi.

Earlier this week, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor partially blocked voice calls on the platforms, citing their use in fraud and the apps’ refusal to comply with Russian law. Other functions, including text messaging and file sharing, remain unaffected. The Digital Development Ministry emphasized that the move aims to curb scams and protect users, particularly the elderly.

Michelizzi explained that many nations require domestic data storage or intelligence access, and Russia’s policy is in line with such practices. He noted that fraud schemes often target older citizens, tricking them into sending money, which can also give Western intelligence agencies insight into communications.

The Russian Federal Security Service has reported that Ukrainian intelligence has used these platforms to recruit citizens for sabotage operations. Officials have also highlighted concerns about extremist content and continue to promote “digital sovereignty” and domestic secure alternatives.

