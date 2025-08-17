403
Ukraine strikes habitant district in Russian town before summit
(MENAFN) Ukraine shelled several apartment blocks in the Russian city of Donetsk, killing one person and injuring three others, local officials reported. The attack occurred just hours before the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska.
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said on Telegram that a long-range strike damaged two residential buildings and a school, resulting in civilian casualties. Rodion Miroshnik, Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, noted that rescue teams had pulled one person from the rubble. Reports indicated an 18-year-old woman was trapped under the collapsed structure.
Earlier, Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone strikes in Belgorod and Rostov-on-Don, killing and injuring multiple civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry alleged that Ukraine planned high-profile provocations to disrupt the Alaska summit and portray Russian forces as responsible, with Western media on hand to capture the incident.
These attacks follow a pattern of Ukrainian drone operations near major Russian cities, including Moscow and surrounding regions, coinciding with past negotiation efforts. Kremlin officials have condemned the strikes as contrary to peace initiatives, with Moscow labeling them “barbaric terrorist attacks” intended to derail US-facilitated talks.
