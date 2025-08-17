Highway Projects' Inauguration: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Delhi
Hundreds of people thronged the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he greeted the crowd.
During the visit, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the highway section, acknowledging their efforts in shaping the project.
The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of UER-II alongside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
PM Modi inaugurated the two highway projects at a ceremony in northwest Delhi's Rohini. The projects are estimated at nearly Rs 11,000 crore, which the Union government has projected as a key step to tackle persistent traffic snarls in Delhi and to enhance connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that ensures seamless mobility," the PMO stated.
Officials anticipate that the corridors will reduce travel time, divert heavy freight traffic away from the heart of the city, and bring relief to commuters stuck on Delhi's frequently gridlocked Inner and Outer Ring Roads.
Among the two projects, the centrepiece is the 54.21-km stretch of the Urban Extension Road-II. Built at a cost of Rs 5,580 crore, the six-lane highway begins at Alipur and passes through Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before reaching Dichaon Kalan. Conceived under the Delhi Master Plan Road 2021 as the national capital's third ring road, the corridor also includes strategic links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat.
Officials expressed confidence that once operational, the corridor would ease pressure on Delhi's already congested Inner and Outer Ring Roads and decongest some of the busiest choke points, including Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-9.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment