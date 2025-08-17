403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cloudburst Claims Four Lives in Jammu, Kashmir
(MENAFN) At least four individuals have died and numerous others sustained injuries after a severe cloudburst caused extensive flooding in a remote village within Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Sunday.
The intense cloudburst hit the Janglote area of Kathua district overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, representing the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, confirmed the fatalities and reported ongoing damage assessments. He stated, “The civilian administration, military, and paramilitary have swung into action,” in a post on the social media platform X.
Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, detailed that multiple landslides occurred across Kathua district. He emphasized the administration’s swift response, noting they are undertaking “immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures.”
This incident marks the second cloudburst this week in the area. Rescue efforts continue in Chositi village, Kishtwar district, where a previous cloudburst left at least 65 dead and more than 100 injured.
In a related update, the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has recorded over 260 fatalities from monsoon rains and associated incidents so far this year, as per an official statement released Sunday.
India’s monsoon season typically begins in June and extends through September, bringing intense rainfall across large parts of the country.
The intense cloudburst hit the Janglote area of Kathua district overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, representing the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, confirmed the fatalities and reported ongoing damage assessments. He stated, “The civilian administration, military, and paramilitary have swung into action,” in a post on the social media platform X.
Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, detailed that multiple landslides occurred across Kathua district. He emphasized the administration’s swift response, noting they are undertaking “immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures.”
This incident marks the second cloudburst this week in the area. Rescue efforts continue in Chositi village, Kishtwar district, where a previous cloudburst left at least 65 dead and more than 100 injured.
In a related update, the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has recorded over 260 fatalities from monsoon rains and associated incidents so far this year, as per an official statement released Sunday.
India’s monsoon season typically begins in June and extends through September, bringing intense rainfall across large parts of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment