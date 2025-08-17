Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cloudburst Claims Four Lives in Jammu, Kashmir

2025-08-17 04:29:30
(MENAFN) At least four individuals have died and numerous others sustained injuries after a severe cloudburst caused extensive flooding in a remote village within Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Sunday.

The intense cloudburst hit the Janglote area of Kathua district overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, representing the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, confirmed the fatalities and reported ongoing damage assessments. He stated, “The civilian administration, military, and paramilitary have swung into action,” in a post on the social media platform X.

Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, detailed that multiple landslides occurred across Kathua district. He emphasized the administration’s swift response, noting they are undertaking “immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures.”

This incident marks the second cloudburst this week in the area. Rescue efforts continue in Chositi village, Kishtwar district, where a previous cloudburst left at least 65 dead and more than 100 injured.

In a related update, the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has recorded over 260 fatalities from monsoon rains and associated incidents so far this year, as per an official statement released Sunday.

India’s monsoon season typically begins in June and extends through September, bringing intense rainfall across large parts of the country.

