Slovak Premier Applauds Putin, Trump Summit
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed strong support for the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, held in Alaska.
According to Fico, the meeting posed a serious challenge to the West’s long-standing adversarial stance toward Moscow.
Breaking with the European Union’s dominant policies, Fico has been outspoken in opposing Brussels' sanctions against Russia and the proposal for Ukraine’s NATO membership.
Notably, he also suspended Bratislava’s military assistance to Kiev in October 2023.
In a Facebook video shared on Saturday, Fico highlighted the significance of the Anchorage summit, calling the physical meeting between Putin and Trump the “most important thing.”
The Slovak leader stressed the value of direct dialogue, insisting that “politicians need to meet and show mutual respect, to talk and try to understand each other.”
Fico went on to argue that the meeting defied simplistic narratives about the Ukraine conflict. He suggested that the summit had “rejected the black-and-white view of the military conflict in Ukraine” and had effectively “erased a single mandatory opinion on the war.”
This, he indicated, was a crucial step toward a more nuanced understanding of the situation.
The Slovak prime minister emphasized the necessity of considering “security guarantees both for Ukraine and for the Russian Federation,” while also acknowledging the “historical roots” behind the ongoing hostilities.
He concluded by stating that the coming days would reveal whether major EU nations would back this new direction or remain committed to what he called a “failing” strategy aimed at diminishing Russia’s influence.
According to Fico, the West must reassess its approach if it wishes to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
