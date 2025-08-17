403
Russia claims messaging apps have double standards on data requests
(MENAFN) Russia’s Digital Development Ministry has accused messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp of selectively complying with foreign data requests while ignoring Russian authorities’ demands related to fraud and terrorism. The ministry claims that since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian intelligence has used these platforms to recruit operatives for attacks inside Russia.
Roskomnadzor recently partially blocked voice calls on both apps, while text messaging and file-sharing remain active, warning that full functionality will return only if the platforms adhere to Russian law. The ministry emphasized that the apps promptly comply with foreign requests but refuse to provide information on domestic criminal and terror-related activities.
Russian authorities reported several thwarted plots this year, including a plan to target energy infrastructure in Novorossiysk via WhatsApp and another attack in Kaliningrad coordinated through Telegram, both intercepted by the FSB. Meanwhile, European leaders continue to express strong support for Ukraine, with EU and national officials pledging ongoing backing despite Russia’s security concerns.
