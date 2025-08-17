UAE President Offers Condolences To Pakistan Leaders Over Victims Of Deadly Floods

The UAE President offered condolences to the leaders of Pakistan over the tragic loss of lives in the flash floods in the South Asian country.

Over 340 people were killed after heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan in the span of two days. The majority of deaths, 328, were reported in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while at least 120 others were injured.

Taking to social media, the nation's Ruler extended his deepest condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We in the UAE stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time and pray that God grants a speedy recovery to all those who were injured."

On Friday, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan for the victims of floods and landslides caused by the heavy rains. The Emirates also expressed its condolences to the victims of a helicopter crash during a relief mission, which resulted in the deaths of its crew.

Five people, including two pilots, were killed when a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed due to bad weather during a mission to deliver relief goods.

Meanwhile, in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, a region divided with Pakistan, rescuers pulled bodies from mud and rubble on Friday after a flood crashed through a Himalayan village, killing at least 60 people and washing away dozens more.