UAE: Can A Dubai Visa Holder Enroll Child In School In Another Emirate?

Question: I'm a single mother and have recently received a job offer in Dubai, where my work visa will be issued. Since I'll be working during the day, I plan to enroll my son in a school in Ras Al Khaimah, where my sister lives. Is it legally allowed for my son to attend school in Ras Al Khaimah while I hold a Dubai-issued visa? Please advise.

Answer: Yes, it is legally permissible for your son to attend school in Ras Al Khaimah while you hold a Dubai-issued residence visa , as long as you meet the required salary and housing conditions set by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Under Under Article 9 of Federal Decree Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, expatriate residents in the UAE are allowed to sponsor their immediate family members - such as children.

“A foreigner who has obtained a residence permit in the state may bring in his family members, in accordance with the terms and conditions set by the Executive Regulation of this Law by Decree.”

Importantly, residence visas issued in any emirate are valid throughout all seven emirates of the UAE. This means that even if your visa is issued in Dubai, your son may legally reside in Ras Al Khaimah and attend school there without violating any immigration regulations.

Since your sister will be caring for your son during your working hours, the school may ask for a written authorisation naming her as a temporary guardian. This would typically allow her to handle responsibilities such as school pickups, parent-teacher meetings, and emergency decisions. While UAE law does not require formal guardianship in such cases, schools may request this kind of documentation in line with their internal policies. This is typically managed under the school's administrative guidelines.

School admissions are regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education in coordination with local education authorities. In this case this falls under the jurisdiction of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge.

In summary, as long as you obtain the necessary approvals and follow the school's guidelines, you may sponsor your son under your Dubai visa and enroll him in a school in Ras Al Khaimah where your sister can assist with his daily care.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to: ... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.