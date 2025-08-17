Shah Rukh Khan Shares Health Update, Confirms Work On 'King' Will Resume Soon

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screens in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. While the superstar had lined up his next big project, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, filming came to a halt recently after Khan injured his arm. Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for updates, finally got one directly from the actor himself.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter (now X), where a fan asked about his upcoming projects. Responding to the question, the actor confirmed that work on King is very much on track.

Recommended For You

“Did some good shoot....starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to the upper body....Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish,” Khan wrote, adding that he is currently undergoing physiotherapy for his shoulder.

Filming had been paused last month due to Shah Rukh's injury.

The AMA session wasn't just about King. The actor also reflected on his recent National Award win for Best Actor, which he earned for his powerhouse performance in Jawan (2023).

He further spoke about his son Aryan Khan's upcoming directorial debut, Ba**ds of Bollywood, a Netflix series backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The first look of the series was unveiled on August 17.