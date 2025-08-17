IIS Marks India's 79Th Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 79th Independence Day of India was joyously celebrated at Ideal Indian School with immense enthusiasm reflecting the spirit of unity and love for the country.

Dr. Hassan Kunhi MP, the School President, unfurled the Indian national flag at 7.30am, accompanied by the reverberating chant of 'Jana Gana Mana,' the national anthem by the school choir. A gathering of Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb, Heads of Sections, Heads of Departments, both teaching and non-teaching staff, students, parents and well-wishers assembled at the school campus to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony.

In his inspiring speech, School President Dr. Hassan Kunhi MP emphasised the significance of remembering and honouring the courage and sacrifices of the freedom fighters, whose indomitable spirit won us independence. He highlighted that their selfless devotion and unyielding resolve serve as an enduring source of inspiration, reminding us to protect our freedom and work tirelessly towards the nation's progress and unity. He urged everyone to move forward together by upholding unity, embracing diversity and striving for a stronger, progressive and harmonious India.

Principal Shaik Shamim said that Independence Day is a time to express our heartfelt gratitude and to solemnly commemorate the sacrifices made by our great leaders and freedom fighters. He also urged everyone to give their very best in every endeavour, commit wholeheartedly to the service of the nation and rededicate themselves to upholding the ideals that will continue to make India proud.

